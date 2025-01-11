India has potential to make concrete impacts: Macron confirms PM Modi's participation in AI summit in France

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in France from February 10 to 11. Macron, who was addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors, said that France will host the AI summit, adding, "This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI."

India-France working closely on AI: Macron

"We have invited India and are working very closely with India in the run-up to the summit. Misinformation and misuse of AI are themes that will be addressed," the French Presidency said in a statement.

The French President added that the AI summit with majorly focus on innovation, and talent while seeking to position France and Europe at the centre of the global AI landscape.

Macron underscored the significance of AI as a topic of global discourse, saying that it includes countries such as the US, China, and India, as well as the Gulf countries, which have crucial roles to play in developing and regulating AI technologies.

AI summit to foccus on five themes

The AI summit will focus on five important themes, including innovation and culture, global AI governance, public interest in AI, the future of work, and trust in AI.

The summit will see the participation of Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs from large and small companies, representatives from academia, NGOs, artists, and members of civil

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discusses investment in India, innovation and AI