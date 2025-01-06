PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discusses investment in India, innovation and AI

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, and discussed topics ranging from the IT firm's ambitious expansion in India and artificial intelligence (AI) to investment plans.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment toa making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift," Nadella said on X after meeting with the prime minister.

Replying to Microsft's CEO's X post, PM Modi wrote, "It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella ! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting."

India-US strategic partnership scaled new heights: PM Modi

The meeting comes at a time when US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan is on India's visit. PM Modi also met the US NSA. The India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership has scaled new heights, including in areas of technology and defence, PM said on Monday after US National Security Advisor met him.

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

"It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46," PM Modi said on 'X'.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence," he said.

"Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," the PM added.

Sullivan held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET figured in the two meetings.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between India and the US in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

(With agency inputs)

