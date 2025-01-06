US working to remove obstacles for civil nuclear partnership with Indian firms: NSA Sullivan

Follow us on Image Source : AP US NSA Jake Sullivan

New Delhi: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday during his visit to New Delhi that the United States is finalising measures to eliminate roadblocks for civil nuclear partnerships with Indian companies.

"One person in particular that I would like to recognize is my counterpart the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval because it was in part his vision that technology and particularly advanced technologies of the future would be a propellant for the US-India relationship in a way that could take our two countries forward, advance our respective interests, protect our respective values and build a better world for everybody and through this partnership, through this initiative and through so many other things that Ajit and I have had to deal with over the course of the past four years he and I have developed a deep personal and professional relationship that has played a critical role in ensuring that the US-India partnership has reached that new high level that I talked about before," Sullivan stressed.

"...Over the last four years, we've (US and India) joined hands to help halt a pandemic, to bring vaccines to the world. We've launched initiatives on jet engines, semiconductors and clean energy and in a few months time we'll come together to put an Indian astronaut in space. These are remarkable achievements and we made them by harnessing the remarkable innovation of the American and Indian people...," he added.

