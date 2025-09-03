Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif fumbles with headphones again at SCO Summit; Putin can't stop laughing | Watch A viral video from the SCO summit shows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fumbling with his translation earpiece, a moment that left Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing.

Beijing/Tianjin:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself in an awkward situation once again during his visit to China. While meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Sharif fumbled with his earphones, and the moment has gone viral on social media. The Russian leader was seen smiling and, at one point, trying to show his Pakistani counterpart how to put on headphones.

Watch video here

In the viral clip, Sharif is seen struggling as the headset repeatedly slips off despite his attempts to adjust it. At one point, President Putin lifts his own device and gestures toward Sharif, seemingly demonstrating how to wear it properly.

Shehbaz Sharif's 2022 goof-up

This is not the first time that the Pakistan PM has witnessed such embarrassment. In fact, in 2022 as well, Sharif was seen struggling with his headset, that too, during a meeting with Putin at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Sharif faced online trolling over an awkward handshake with Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit, which brought together leaders from ten member states, including PM Narendra Modi. A viral video showed the Pakistan PM hastily moving toward the Russian President for a handshake while Putin walked alongside Xi Jinping. Social media users mocked the moment, with some even claiming Xi deliberately turned away as Sharif approached.

Remind netizens off 2022

This recent moment reminded many of a scene from 2022, where the Pakistan PM was seen struggling to put on his translation headphones while meeting Putin.

"Shehbaz Sharif's headphone slip in Beijing sparks laughter from Putin. Again," noted an X user, sharing a video of the earphone hiccup.

An individual asked, "Ye purana video hai ya phirse hua? (Is this the old video or it happened again?). Another questioned, "Why does he always get so nervous in front of Putin?” A third remarked, “Putin teaching him how to put. Lol.” A fourth wrote, "Again and again!?"

"Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Headphone fumble at SCO leaves Putin laughing, again!". "International Bezzati," wrote another user.

"When you try to plug into world politics but even the headphones won’t cooperate…," wrote a user.

"Today again Putin laughed on Shahbaz Sharif as he was not able to fix his headphones. This has happened 2nd time now, what a clown Shahbaz is," said another user.

