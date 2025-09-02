We respect ties between New Delhi and Moscow: Pakistan PM Sharif tells Putin at SCO summit Sharif praised Putin as a 'very dynamic leader' and expressed his willingness to work closely with him. Both leaders are set to attend a major Chinese military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Beijing:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Islamabad respects the ties between New Delhi and Moscow, calling them 'perfectly fine.' He made this remark during a one-on-one meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Beijing.

“I would like to thank you for supporting Pakistan and trying to have a balancing act in the region. I know and I must say that we respect your relationship with India ... and it's perfectly fine. And we also want to build very strong relations ... and these relations will be supplementary and complimentary for the progress and prosperity of the region,” he said.

Sharif praised Putin as a "very dynamic leader" and expressed his willingness to work closely with him. Both leaders are set to attend a major Chinese military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Russia hikes discount on crude oil to India

Russian crude oil has become even cheaper for India as Moscow has offered additional discounts of as much as $3–$4 per barrel. This came days after the United States announced a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

According to a Bloomberg report, Russia's Urals crude is being offered at a lower price for shipments scheduled for late September and October. The discount was widened to about $2.50 per barrel last week, up from around $1 in July.

Modi-Putin meeting at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Following the summit on Monday morning, both leaders traveled together in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," PM Modi posted on X.

According to sources, the Russian leader waited for nearly 10 minutes so that Prime Minister Modi could join him in his car. Then both leaders travelled together in the car, conversing on various issues. They spent another 50 minutes in the car even after reaching the bilateral meeting venue.