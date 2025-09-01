'Dejected' Sharif watches as PM Modi, Putin share cordial moments on sidelines of SCO summit | Video At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi's warm exchange with President Putin and his visible snub of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif drew global attention. The moment unfolded against a backdrop of strained India-Pakistan ties following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Beijing/Tianjin:

A striking moment at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin has gone viral, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi entering the venue while engaging in a warm conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. What caught everyone's attention was PM Modi walking past Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while completely ignoring and brushing latter. Sharif appeared visibly sidelined as PM Modi and Putin exchanged cordial words, creating a powerful visual on the sidelines of the summit. Adding to the buzz, PM Modi and Putin later shared a warm hug ahead of their official bilateral talks.

The viral moment comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people on April 22, India has intensified counter-terror operations including Operation Sindoor. These developments have further strained diplomatic ties leaving little space for direct engagement between the two neighbours at multilateral platforms like the SCO. PM Modi's apparent snub to Sharif is being widely seen as a signal of India's firm stance amid ongoing hostilities.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

SCO Summit in China

The SCO Summit officially began on Sunday evening with a grand banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The gathering brought together leaders from member nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin. This year's summit is being described as the largest of the 10-member bloc, with China, as the current chair, inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, among them UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Jinping urges unity against Cold War mindset

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. "We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Jinping said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin clasped hands in a show of unity--a symbolic image that underscored a changing world order.

ALSO READ: PM Modi raises cross-border terrorism, Pahalgam attack at SCO summit in presence of Pakistan PM Sharif