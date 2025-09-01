Advertisement
  PM Modi in China: PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO Summit today

  Live PM Modi in China: PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO Summit today

PM Modi in China LIVE: The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit formally kicked off in Tianjin on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders before a welcome banquet for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders before a welcome banquet for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit today, where he will also engage in bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit, taking place in Tianjin, has drawn participation from leaders of over 20 nations, underlining its expanding influence on global geopolitics. This year’s gathering carries added weight amid the growing strains in India-US relations and the series of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Modi held a closely followed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a tentative move towards strengthening India-China relations. The 25th SCO summit formally kicked off on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted the banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests.

 

 

 

Live updates :PM Modi in China

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Sep 01, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to hold talks with Russian President Putin today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today following the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Sunday. According to Misri, PM Modi will first participate in the main SCO proceedings before holding bilateral discussions with President Putin.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Sep 01, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tianjin gears up for SCO Summit 2025: Global leaders arrive for high-stakes talks

    All eyes are on Tianjin today as the city gears up to host the much-anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Fresh visuals emerging from outside the venue capture the heightened buzz and tight security arrangements. Leaders from across the region and beyond are expected to arrive shortly, setting the stage for a series of high-profile discussions and diplomatic engagements. The atmosphere in Tianjin is charged with anticipation, as the city takes centre stage in shaping crucial conversations on regional cooperation and global challenges.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Sep 01, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tianjin SCO summit kicks off with a massive banquet hosted by Xi Jinping

    The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit commenced on Sunday night with a grand banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the prominent leaders in attendance. Jinping, joined by his wife Peng Liyuan, welcomed global dignitaries at the event held in the port city. This year's summit is being described as the largest gathering of the 10-member SCO, with China, the current chair, extending invitations to 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

