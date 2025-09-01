Live PM Modi in China: PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO Summit today PM Modi in China LIVE: The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit formally kicked off in Tianjin on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit today, where he will also engage in bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit, taking place in Tianjin, has drawn participation from leaders of over 20 nations, underlining its expanding influence on global geopolitics. This year’s gathering carries added weight amid the growing strains in India-US relations and the series of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Modi held a closely followed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a tentative move towards strengthening India-China relations. The 25th SCO summit formally kicked off on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted the banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests.