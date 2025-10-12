Pakistan objects to India-Afghanistan joint statement's reference to Kashmir, summons Afghan envoy Expressing its "strong reservations", Islamabad raised objections over Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan. It noted that Pakistan is "desirous of seeing a peaceful, stable, regionally connected and prosperous Afghanistan".

Islamabad:

Rattled by India and Afghanistan's joint statement with a reference to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Saturday raised its objections to it and summoned the Afghan envoy, conveying its strong reservations. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that the reference of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India is a "clear violation" of the resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Expressing its "strong reservations", the FO also raised objections over Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan. It noted that Pakistan is "desirous of seeing a peaceful, stable, regionally connected and prosperous Afghanistan".

"The Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) conveyed Pakistan's strong reservations to the Afghan envoy regarding references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the FO's statement read.

"Like all other countries, Pakistan has the right to regulate the presence of foreign nationals residing inside its territory," the FO said, adding that Islamabad continued to issue medical and study visas to Afghan citizens in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.

India, Afghanistan's joint dig at Pakistan

On October 10, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Muttaqi held a meeting. During the meeting, the two leaders took a veiled dig at Pakistan, with Muttaqi saying that Taliban will not allow anyone to use its land against any other country. Similarly, Jaishankar said India is 'fully committed' to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

Later, the two sides also issued a joint statement, with Jaishankar thanking Muttaqi for 'strongly' condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that had claimed 26 innocent lives. In the joint statement, the two sides had also reaffirmed respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.