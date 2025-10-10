'Won't allow anyone to use our territory': India, Afghanistan fire collective warning to Pakistan 'Won't allow anyone to use our territory': India, Taliban fire collective warning to Pakistan

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan on Friday collectively took a veiled dig at Pakistan, with the latter saying it won't allow anyone to use it territory against anyone. The remarks were made by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

"During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs; however, we never gave statements against India and always valued good relations with India. We will not allow any troops to threaten or use our territory against others. This is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the forefront," he said.

In his remarks, Muttaqi also thanked India for providing Afghanistan humanitarian aid during the recent earthquake, calling New Delhi a 'first responder'. He said Afghanistan also considers India as its close friend, adding that Kabul wants "relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations".

"We are ready to create a consultative mechanism of understanding, which helps towards strengthening our relations," said Muttaqi, while expressing his happiness for visiting India. "India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges."