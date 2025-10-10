India, Afghanistan reaffirm anti-terror stand, deepen ties following Pahalgam attack condemnation India and Afghanistan reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism and deepened bilateral ties, following Kabul’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan reiterated their firm commitment to countering terrorism and strengthening bilateral cooperation during a high-level meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on October 10, 2025. The talks come in the backdrop of Afghanistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed several lives.

Afghanistan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Dr Jaishankar expressed deep appreciation to the Afghan government for its unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and the solidarity shown with the people and Government of India. Both ministers condemned all forms of terrorism, particularly those emanating from regional countries, and stressed the importance of fostering peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

Security assurances and mutual trust

Reaffirming respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Afghan Foreign Minister assured that Afghan soil would not be used for activities against India. Dr Jaishankar welcomed this assurance and appreciated Afghanistan's understanding of India’s security concerns.

Humanitarian support and disaster relief

India expressed heartfelt condolences over the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. As the first responder, India had delivered critical relief supplies. The Afghan side appreciated this timely assistance. India also expressed willingness to help reconstruct residential buildings in quake-affected regions.

Boosting developmental cooperation

Both sides agreed to deepen developmental cooperation, with India announcing several health-related infrastructure projects. These include:

A Thalassemia Centre and Modern Diagnostic Centre in Kabul

A 30-bed hospital in the Bagrami district

An Oncology Centre, Trauma Centre, and five maternity clinics in Paktika, Khost, and Paktia

Replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health

Fitting of 75 prosthetic limbs, widely appreciated internationally

India also gifted 20 ambulances to Afghanistan in a symbolic handover following the meeting.

Capacity building and education

India reaffirmed its commitment to human resource development in Afghanistan. Scholarships under the e-ICCR scheme will continue, and new educational avenues under the ICCR and other programmes are under active consideration.

Ongoing humanitarian aid

The ministers reviewed progress in Indian humanitarian efforts, including the supply of food grains, school items, disaster relief materials, and support for forcibly repatriated refugees. The Afghan side praised India’s comprehensive support to address urgent humanitarian needs.

Strengthening trade, connectivity and investment

A major boost to bilateral trade came with the launch of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, aimed at streamlining trade and direct commercial links. Afghanistan also invited Indian companies to invest in its mining sector, highlighting the need to deepen economic ties.

Energy and water cooperation

Acknowledging India’s contribution to the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides emphasised the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to collaborate on hydroelectric projects to meet Afghanistan’s energy and agricultural needs.

Sports and cultural cooperation

In a move to strengthen people-to-people ties, both nations discussed enhanced cooperation in sports, especially cricket, to promote cultural interactions and youth engagement.

Continued engagement

The talks concluded with both countries agreeing to maintain close communication and continue regular diplomatic engagement to further advance the strong and historic India-Afghanistan partnership.

This high-level interaction signals not only a strong bilateral commitment to combating terrorism but also a renewed push for comprehensive cooperation in development, trade, and humanitarian sectors.