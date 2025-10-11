Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi visits Darul Uloom Deoband, hopes for stronger ties with India Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom Deoband, met Maulana Arshad Madani, and expressed hopes for stronger India-Afghanistan ties.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the historic Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic seminary on Saturday, asserting that India-Afghanistan relations are poised to grow stronger. The visit, part of a six-day trip to India, is being seen as both a religious and diplomatic gesture amid evolving regional dynamics.

Warm reception at Darul Uloom

Muttaqi, who travelled from Delhi by road with his delegation, was welcomed by Darul Uloom’s Vice-Chancellor Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, and other officials amid a floral shower. Hundreds of students and residents gathered at the seminary to greet him, though security personnel maintained strict protocols.

Speaking to reporters, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the reception: “I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further.”

Religious and diplomatic significance

Muttaqi’s visit is being viewed as a key religious and diplomatic initiative. Analysts note that it challenges Pakistan’s claims of being the main protector of Deobandi Islam and the primary supporter of the Taliban. By visiting Deoband, Muttaqi signalled that the Taliban’s religious roots have connections to India, suggesting a shift in Taliban diplomacy and potential reduction of dependence on Pakistan.

Historical importance of Darul Uloom

Founded in 1866, Darul Uloom Deoband is one of South Asia’s most influential Islamic institutions. The seminary has produced scholars and leaders who play major roles in Islamic education and governance. The Taliban regard Darul Uloom as a model institution, and its graduates are often given priority in Afghan government roles. Afghanistan currently has around 15 students studying at Darul Uloom, although stricter visa regulations after 2000 had reduced the number of students.

Bilateral engagements and future plans

Muttaqi emphasised hopes for closer bilateral relations, stating, “We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. These visits may be frequent in the near future.” He also highlighted potential collaboration between India and Afghanistan on the development of Iran’s Chabahar port, noting challenges posed by international sanctions.

Context amid regional tensions

The visit assumes greater importance as India and Afghanistan maintain frosty relations with Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and other issues. Analysts suggest that Muttaqi’s engagement in India indicates the Taliban’s interest in diversifying its diplomatic ties and strengthening connections with South Asian countries beyond Pakistan.