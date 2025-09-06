Advertisement
Pakistan: 1 killed in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least one person was killed, while several others were injured, following a blast during a cricket match in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said officials on Saturday. 

The blast happened at the Kausar Cricket Ground at Khar tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. According to officials, the blast was conducted via an improvised explosive device (IED), suspecting that it was a targeted attack.

Several children and police officials were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. 

The video of the blast has also gone viral on social media, in which people can be seen running in order to save their lives. However, India TV cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.  

Frequent terror attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed frequent attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In June, 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed, while several others were injured after a suicide bomber targeted a military  convoy at Khaddi area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan. 

The attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a mine-resistant vehicle of the Pakistani army, killing 13 soldiers. Later, Aswaad-ul-Harb group, a terror group affiliated with the Ittehad-ul-Mujahedeen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

