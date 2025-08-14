Cop killed, another injured in terror attack in Peshawar on Pakistan Independence Day The terrorists - who were armed with lethal weapons - attacked the Hassan Khel police station, which is around 30 km southwest of Peshawar, on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Peshawar:

A cop was killed, while another one was injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan on the country's Independence Day, said officials on Thursday.

The cop who lost his life has been identified as constable Abu Bakar, while an officer, Haroon, was injured in the attack.

According to news agency PTI, the terrorists - who were armed with lethal weapons - attacked the Hassan Khel police station, which is around 30 km southwest of Peshawar. The police retaliated to the attack, which led to an intense exchange of fire between them and the terrorists.

Following the attack, an alert has been issued, and reinforcements have been sent to support the ongoing operations in the region.

Woman, two children killed in mortar shelling

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a woman and two children lost their lives in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after their home was hit during an ongoing military operation. According to officials, several others were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to a local hospital.

The Pakistani military has launched a three-day targetted operation under curfew in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils in Bajaur district of the restive province, which is a former stronghold of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Around 55,000 displaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Because of the ongoing operation, around 55,000 people have been displaced since last week. More than 20,000 families have also taken shelter at designated places because of the operations launched by the Pakistani forces. Officials said they are providing meals three times to the displaced people, adding that they have also eased curfew restrictions in the region, reopening markets and key roads such as Khar-Munda, Khar-Nawagai, Khar-Sadiqabad and Inayat Killi.

The officials, however, are yet to reveal details about the casualties of either Pakistan's security forces or the militants.

