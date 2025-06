13 Pakistani soldiers killed as suicide bomber attacks army convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a mine-resistant vehicle belonging to a bomb disposal unit.

New Delhi:

At least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing that targeted a military convoy in the Khaddi area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to reports, the attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a mine-resistant vehicle belonging to a bomb disposal unit. The attack was claimed by the Aswaad-ul-Harb group, which is affiliated with the Ittehad-ul-Mujahedeen Pakistan.

Further details are awaited.