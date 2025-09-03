14 killed, 35 injured in blast at political rally in Pakistan's Quetta Authorities are still investigating the nature of the blast, whether it involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a suicide bomber.

Quetta:

At least 14 people were killed and 35 others sustained injuries after a massive blast near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Pakistan's Quetta in the southwestern province of Balochistan, news agency ANI reported, quoting The Express Tribune report.

The explosion on Tuesday evening occurred near Shahwani Stadium, moments after an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of veteran Baloch leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal had concluded.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties, stating that several of the injured remain in critical condition.

What did the police say?

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest the attack was aimed at BNP chief Akhtar Mengal and his convoy. Mengal, however, escaped unhurt.

Security personnel quickly cordoned off the area while emergency responders rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals.

BNP spokesperson Sajid Tareen told reporters that 13 party members were killed in the explosion. "The moment Akhtar Mengal’s vehicle passed by, a loud explosion occurred," Tareen said.

Authorities are still probing the exact nature of the blast, with investigators yet to confirm whether it was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a suicide attacker.

I am safe: Akhtar Mengal

Later, Akhtar Mengal confirmed his safety, expressing sorrow over the loss of his party workers. "Thank you for your prayers and messages. Alhamdulillah, I am safe, but deeply heartbroken at the loss of our workers. Around 15 have been martyred and many injured. They stood by me and gave their lives for our cause. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May Allah grant them Jannah and give patience to their families. This is a debt on me, and I will carry it with responsibility and resolve," he said in an X post.

Special committee formed to investigate incident

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti denounced the attack, calling it a cowardly act by the enemies of peace. He said such violence aims to destabilise the region and spread fear. Bugti also ordered top-quality medical care for the injured and a thorough investigation into the matter. He also urged law enforcement to apprehend those behind the attack quickly.

A special committee has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report. Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified across Quetta.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: We respect ties between New Delhi and Moscow: Pakistan PM Sharif tells Putin at SCO summit

Also Read: Pak Army Chief Asim Munir meets Chinese President Xi Jinping day after PM Modi attends SCO summit