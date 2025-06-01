Owaisi slams Pakistan for shielding terrorists, says 'Lakhvi became father in jail' | WATCH Owaisi also said that there is no ideological difference between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Pakistan, calling it an "epicentre of Takfirism" and likened the ideology of Pakistani terrorists to that of Al-Qaeda and said they believe they have a "religious sanction" to kill others in the name of religion. His remarks came during an address in Algeria, where the all-party delegation had arrived as part of the Centre’s global outreach initiative to counter Pakistan's narrative and highlight India’s position on terrorism.

'Terrorist Lakhvi became father while being in jail'

Owaisi highlighted Pakistan's preferential treatment of terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, stating, "There was this one terrorist called Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi - no country in the world would allow a terrorist who's facing a terror charge. He became a father to a son while sitting in prison. The trial progressed immediately when Pakistan was put on the Grey list (of FATF)."

Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism

"Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology."

Citing Pakistan's continued sponsorship of global terrorism, Owaisi reiterated his call for Pakistan to be re-listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

"Terrorism survives on two things - ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well, you have seen the Black Decade, even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together... Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey list (of FATF), we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We'll see killings coming down. We have the 2018 experience when Algeria and other countries helped India," Owaisi said.

Owaisi warns of Pakistan's carnage across South Asia

Owaisi cautioned the international community about Pakistan’s violent influence spreading across South Asia and emphasized the need to place the country back on the FATF Grey List.

"It's not only a question of South Asia. We are the 4th largest economy. What will happen? Do you want all this carnage to spread to different parts of South Asia? No. It is in the interest of world peace to control Pakistan, which is the main sponsor of terrorism. It has to be brought back in the FATF Grey list," he added.

Baijayant Panda-led delegation includes senior parliamentarians and officials such as Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

