NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in 8 states in Pakistan-linked espionage case Searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

New Delhi:

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Searches were conducted on Saturday (May 31) at the premises of suspects linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) in Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

NIA teams seized electronic gadgets, sensitive documents

During the searches, NIA teams seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials. These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in searches had connections with Pakistani operatives and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

NIA continuing investigation

The NIA registered a case on May 20 following the arrest of an accused person who had been sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives since 2023. He had allegedly received funds through various conduits in India in exchange for leaking classified information related to national security.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation into the case, registered under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 147 (waging or attempting to wage war against India) and 148 (conspiracy to commit offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 5 (unauthorised communication of secret official information) of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and Section 18 (individuals involved in terrorist acts or activities related to them) of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

