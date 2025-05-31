Opposition slams Centre, demands special Parliament session after CDS admits aircraft losses in Op Sindoor Congress, TMC and the RJD took potshots at the Centre, accusing it of misleading the nation on Operation Sindoor after CDS Anil Chauhan admitted that Indian forces lost some aircraft in the conflict with Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The opposition on Saturday launched a scathing offensive against the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of misleading the public over the India-Pakistan conflict after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan's remarks on Indian forces losing some aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

The Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the RJD demanded a special session of Parliament and called for an independent review of India's defence readiness, citing concerns over transparency and accountability.

What did CDS Anil Chauhan say?

The political backlash came shortly after Gen Chauhan, during an interview on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, confirmed that India had lost fighter jets in the initial phase of Operation Sindoor.

"What’s important is understanding why these losses happened, and what actions we took afterwards," he said, without disclosing specific details.

Modi govt misled nation: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seized on the remarks, posting on X: "In light of the CDS's comments in Singapore, some serious questions must be addressed. This can only happen if a special session of Parliament is convened immediately."

"The Modi government has misled the nation. As the fog of war lifts, we see that our Indian Air Force pilots were in harm’s way. While some aircraft were lost, fortunately, our pilots remained safe. According to the CDS, corrective measures were swiftly taken, and within two days, jets were flying again, targeting from long range. We salute their bravery and resilience. Still, a thorough strategic review is now essential," he added.

TMC questions delay in revealing information

The Trinamool Congress also criticised the government, questioning the delay in informing the public. TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, shared a clip from the Bloomberg TV interview and asked, “Why did the international press break this story before the Indian government? Why weren’t these facts first shared with Indian citizens, Parliament and elected representatives?”

RJD demands special Parliament session

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also echoed the demand for a special parliamentary session. Referring to the remarks, RJD's Manoj Jha said the interview has raised questions regarding national interest.

"When leaders of other nations issue sensitive statements, they do so with awareness of national sentiment. Should we not also convene Parliament to speak with a single voice? Political bickering and trolling on social media are no substitute for genuine parliamentary debate and responsibility."