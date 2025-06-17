Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir faces public backlash with protests as he arrives at Washington hotel Several videos on social media showed people chanting slogans like--"Asim Munir, you are a coward", “shame on you, mass murderer" and “shame on you, dictator"-- as the army chief reached the hotel in Washington.

Washington:

Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, who is in the United States on an official visit, faced a major public backlash on Tuesday with protests in Washington. Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistani origin protested near Munir's hotel in Washington and called for the restoration of what they described as “unfettered democracy” in Pakistan.

Asim Munir, you are a coward, say protesters

Several videos on social media showed people chanting slogans like--"Asim Munir, you are a coward", “shame on you, mass murderer" and “shame on you, dictator"-- as the army chief reached the hotel in Washington. People were seen arguing with the authorities as they tried to stop him from entering the premises.

Massive protest was organised by Imran Khan supporters

These massive protest was reportedly organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who have long opposed the current Pakistani establishment. Before Minir's visit to the US was officially announced, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI called for a protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington.

One video, recorded by an unidentified man, showed the cavalcade of Asim Munir as he arrived at Washington's Four Seasons hotel.

"We are here to welcome Asim Munir. This is Washington's Four Seasons hotel. This is telling him what he has done to Pakistan," the man said, showing a screen with the message 'Mass Murderer'.

It should be noted that Asim Munir was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, days after the country's military suffered massive loss during in its conflict with India.

Munir on five-day US Visit

Asim Munir reached Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties with the United States, according to a report by Dawn.

Reports claimed his visit as “primarily bilateral in nature”, and is not officially linked to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, despite its timing.

Earlier there were reports that the Pakistan's Field Marshal was invited to the Washington Military Parade, but the claim was categorically denied by the White House.

