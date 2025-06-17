Israel-Iran conflict: Tehran reaches out to Gulf nations seeking truce, but on one condition Iran has reportedly signaled a readiness to end hostilities with Israel and resume nuclear negotiations, sending messages through Arab intermediaries, according to a new report.

New Delhi:

Amid a sharp escalation in hostilities with Israel, Iran has reportedly expressed a willingness to end the violence and return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited Middle Eastern and European officials, Iran has conveyed messages to both Israel and the United States through Arab intermediaries.

These messages included appeals to contain the conflict, stating that it was in both parties’ interest to avoid further escalation. Iran has also reportedly conveyed that it is willing to sit on the negotiation table as long as the US doesn't join the conflict while supporting Israel.

Israel-Iran conflict enters fifth day

The military confrontation entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides continuing to launch attacks. US President Donald Trump called on civilians to evacuate Tehran, claiming Iran had rejected a proposed deal to limit its nuclear ambitions.

The White House announced that Trump would leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada a day early to address the unfolding crisis. Fox News reported that he would convene his National Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron said the move was timely and could help push for a ceasefire.

Explosions in Tehran and Natanz, sirens in Tel Aviv

Shortly after Trump’s message, Iranian media reported explosions and anti-aircraft fire over Tehran early Tuesday morning. Similar air defence activity was reported in Natanz, a key site for Iran’s nuclear infrastructure located about 320 kilometres from the capital.

In Israel, air raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv shortly after midnight. Explosions followed as Iranian missiles struck Israeli territory.

Israel's Operation Rising Lion

Tensions intensified on 13 June when Israel launched a major military offensive named ‘Operation Rising Lion’ targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. The operation took place just two days before US and Iranian officials were scheduled to resume nuclear negotiations.

Israel described the strike as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has denied any intention to build such weapons and responded with retaliatory missile attacks.

The latest developments come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal, signed by Iran and the so-called E3 — France, Britain and Germany — aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

The United States had previously withdrawn from the deal under President Trump in 2018, leading to increased tensions in the region. Iranian officials reported 224 deaths over the five days of conflict, most of them civilians. Israel reported 24 civilian fatalities and said nearly 3,000 people had been evacuated due to damage caused by Iranian strikes, according to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.​

Trump's warning

Trump took to his Truth Social platform, writing, “Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”