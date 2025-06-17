Israel claims it killed Iran's top military commander Ali Shadmani: Who was he? Ali Shadmani was a close associate of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and head of the Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the IRGC.

Jerusalem:

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Tuesday claimed that it had killed a top Iranian commander, Ali Shadmani, who was also Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's closest military advisor, in an attack on Tehran. He was Iran's wartime chief of staff and was the most senior military commander. Ali Shadmani had headed the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

This development came just days after Shadmani was appointed to the position, following the assassination of his predecessor by Israel. On June 13, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named Shadmani as the new head of the IRGC after Lt Gen Gholamali Rashid was killed in an Israeli strike.

Khamenei's closest military advisor was killed

In an X post, the IDF said, "For the second time in 5 days— the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander. Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence."

Who was Ali Shadmani?

Israel has claimed that it has killed Iran's top military commander, Ali Shadmani. Shadmani was the head of the 'Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters'. According to the Israeli military spokesperson, Shadmani was the closest to Iran's "most senior military commander", Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

There has been no official response from Iran on this claim yet.

Israel has right to defend itself, Iran source of terror: G7

This came after world leaders at the G7 Summit 2025 issued a joint statement, reiterating their commitment to peace while endorsing Israel's right to defend itself. "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

The G7 nations also labelled Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the region. "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the G7 leaders' statement read.

Also Read:

Also Read: