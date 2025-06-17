Move to 'safe location' outside city: Embassy urges Indians in Tehran to evacuate amid Iran-Israel conflict US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site later Monday, calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran.

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday advised all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Tehran to leave the city using their own resources if possible and relocate to a safe location outside the capital, as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East region.

This advisory comes shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, calling for the "immediate evacuation" of Tehran amid the intensifying conflict.

Move to a 'safe location' outside the city

"All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy also directed Indians in Tehran who have not gotten in touch with them to do so immediately and apprise them of the location and contact numbers. "All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers," another post read.

The three numbers shared were: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109

India sets up 24x7 control room

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi. Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has activated an emergency helpline to assist Indian nationals in the region.

'Immediately evacuate Tehran': Trump

Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social, warning everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he added.

In a follow-up post, Trump tied his firm stance on Iran's nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Tehran is home to around 10 million people, with around 17 million in the metropolitan area. Trump's evacuation warning came around 2 am local time. The Israeli military has said it has complete control of the skies over Tehran.

