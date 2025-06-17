'Immediately evacuate Tehran': Trump warns amid Israel-Iran tensions, to leave G7 Summit early US President Donald Trump had been scheduled to depart Canada on Tuesday after a news conference.

US President Donald Trump is abruptly cutting short his attendance at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, departing a day early on Monday amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The decision comes as Trump has made a dramatic statement, calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, further intensifying the geopolitical crisis.

The summit is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, when Trump had scheduled his first one-on-one meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Notably, Trump had been scheduled to depart Canada on Tuesday after a news conference. He was also supposed to meet on Tuesday in Canada with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here's why Trump is leaving G7 Summit early

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media about the President's plan to cut short his attendance at the summit in Kananaskis, Canada. "President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.

Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran: Trump

Soon before the White House announced his early departure, Trump posted on Truth Social, warning everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he added.

In a follow-up post, Trump tied his firm stance on Iran's nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Tehran is home to around 10 million people, with around 17 million in the metropolitan area. Trump's evacuation warning came around 2 am local time. The Israeli military has said it has complete control of the skies over Tehran.

Israel strikes Iranian state TV

On Monday, during a live broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust. Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting out the screen behind her as she hurried off camera amid dust and debris wafting in the air, and sounds of 'Allahu Akbar' (God is great) were heard from off-screen. The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programs. The local media said the explosion was reported while a news anchor was presenting a live on-air criticism of Israel.

According to Iranian media, several employees of Iranian radio and TV were killed in this attack. During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland.”

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prep-recorded programmes.

