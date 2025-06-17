Iran-Israel conflict: India sets up 24x7 control room, Indian embassy in Tehran issues helpline numbers India has begun evacuating its citizens, especially students, from Iran via Armenia as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi. Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has activated an emergency helpline to assist Indian nationals in the region.

The contact details of the control room are as under:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in

24*7 emergency helpline in Tehran

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran, has set up a 24*7 emergency helpline with contact details below:

For call only:

+98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

+98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649

cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

India begins evacuating students from Iran

Meanwhile, India has begun evacuating its citizens, primarily students, from Iran through Armenia, as tensions between Iran and Israel intensify amid a deadly exchange of air strikes. The first group of about 110 Indian students crossed into Armenia on Monday evening from Urmia, northwest Iran, and are expected to be flown home soon. The evacuation began hours after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the Indian Embassy in Tehran was actively monitoring the security situation and coordinating the safe movement of its citizens within Iran.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Sunday to facilitate the evacuation process. “In some cases, students are being relocated with the embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination,” the MEA said.

Notably, there are about 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran, with students making up a significant portion, roughly 6,000. Many of them, particularly from Kashmir, are enrolled in medical and other professional courses.

Iran-Israel conflict

Israel launched a massive offensive on Friday, striking Iran's capital, Tehran, along with other strategic locations. The attack reportedly killed senior military officials and nuclear scientists, while also destroying critical infrastructure, including a nuclear enrichment facility located around 18 miles from Qom. In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles, further intensifying the conflict.

The rapidly escalating hostilities have prompted several Middle Eastern countries to close their airspace. As a result, numerous airports have either suspended or drastically curtailed operations, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded and unable to leave the region or return home.

