Epic embarrassment: Pakistan fact-checked by X, mocked for fooling citizens using video games, SpaceX clips The Pakistan Air Force has drawn global humiliation after one of its posts on X was flagged for misinformation. The account was caught sharing visuals from unrelated sources, including SpaceX launches, and video games like Call of Duty.

Islamabad:

Pakistan once again made itself a subject of embarrassment worldwide after the Pakistani Air Force shared a video showcasing its military strength, only for it to be fact-checked and debunked on X. The video, intended to impress its citizens by highlighting the valor of the Air Force, was exposed as misleading. The fact-checking team of X identified the video as fake, further undermining Pakistan's credibility and leading to widespread global ridicule.

Pakistan Air Force fact-checked by X

On the morning of April 29, the Pakistan Air Force shared a 3-minute 21-second video on its official X account, attempting to showcase the bravery of the Pakistani Air Force. The clip was shared by DGPR, the official handle of the Pakistan Air Force, with a statement that reads, "Reaffirms unwavering commitment to national sovereignty and defence excellence."

However, the Pakistani Air Force quickly became a target of global ridicule after X's fact-checking team exposed the video. It was revealed that the Pakistani Air Force had used SpaceX videos, footage from video games like Call of Duty, and clips of Turkish drones and S-300 systems, falsely claiming them as their own to create a misleading impression of their military capabilities.

India and Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam attack

It is important to note that the video has been released amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes shortly after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent tourists were killed, an attack attributed to a Pakistani terrorist organization. Following this, India severed all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, further escalating the situation.

In an attempt to project strength during these tense times, the Pakistani Air Force shared this video, claiming to showcase its military might. However, the use of false footage has only made Pakistan a subject of mockery, with social media users questioning the authenticity of the content.

