Pakistan: Karachi University flooded, residential areas severely affected | Here's the reason After the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, water has become a significant topic of discourse in Pakistan. India decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following Pahalgam terror attack.

Karachi:

Due to the rupture of a seven-foot-wide water pipeline in Pakistan's Karachi, multiple blocks and residential areas were severely affected, including the waterlogging in the University of Karachi, reports The Express Tribune. It required the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) almost 24 hours to shut off the water supply of the pipeline that had ruptured on Tuesday.

Given KWSC's delayed response, several university roads got submerged with water entering the Chemistry Department's laboratory, resulting in the immediate closure of the university, the report adds. Flooding damaged chemicals and equipment worth millions of rupees.

In a statement, KWSC said that 200 MGD of water would not be supplied to the city. The affected areas near Karachi include Mehmoodabad, Gulshan, Johar, Old City Area, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, DHA, and Clifton.

The KWSC spokesperson, Abdul Qadir Shaikh, mentioned that the repair efforts are expected to take 96 hours, which would impact the water supply in the area.

Notably, India decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that took 26 lives on April 22. Pakistan has rejected India's suspension of the treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water "belonging to Pakistan" under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

After the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, water has become a significant topic of discourse in Pakistan, as the country's considerable demography depends upon the Indus Water for its water needs.

Signed in 1960, the treaty allocates the eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – to India and the western rivers – Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – to Pakistan.

Pakistan's economy, already under strain, could face further stress as agriculture contributes 22.7 per cent to its GDP and employs 37.4 per cent of the workforce, according to its 2022-23 Economic Survey.