New Delhi:

ALH Army and Air Force Versions cleared for operations on Thursday (May 1). In furtherance of the clarification dated April 11, 2025, it is now intimated that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations based on the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee recommendations. A time-bound plan for the resumption of operations has been worked out with the users, said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

