Indian students under risk as US seeks to tighten rules on OPT programme: Here's all you need to know The OPT programme provides opportunities to international students to work in the fields of their study. It helps them acquire practical experience that enriches classroom learning.

The visa policy in the United States has quite high chances of changing as the demand for changes in merit-based immigration, including H-1B and Optional Practical Training (OPT), is gaining momentum. The OPT programme is available to all F-1 visa holders for academic students who are enrolled at accredited universities in the US. It currently remains intact, though fears have intensified.

The OPT programme offers two types of OPT: Pre-Completion OPT and Post-Completion OPT.

Pre-Completion OPT: It allows students to work for almost 20 hours a week during the term. Students can also work full-time during vacations.

Post-Completion OPT: It allows students to work full-time once they satisfy their course requirements. Students get up to 12 months of OPT and are offered 14 months from the completion of their degree to complete it.

Why is the programme under scrutiny?

The programme has come under scrutiny because, during the US House Judiciary Committee hearing, Jessica M Vaughan criticised them as being "unauthorised by Congress and plagued by diploma mills", which issue "fake work authorisations."

She further noted that the programme has created a pool of the largest guest worker population in the US, with approximately 540,000 former students "working without proper oversight".

Some changes are proposed in the programme, which can tighten the provisions. However, universities have pushed back, citing the importance of OPT for attracting foreign students.

The OPT programme gives opportunities to international students to work in the fields of their study. It helps them acquire practical experience that enriches classroom learning.

Former international students who are now working in the US as well as those currently undergoing OPT should be aware of the revised ‘Issue of notice to appear’ policy, which has been recently issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), according to a report.

To be eligible for OPT, students should have full-time attendance for one academic year at a college or university in the United States recognised by SEVP.

Why should Indian students be concerned?

Notably, India is the biggest contributor to the US' international student population, and any change that is potentially introduced in immigration policy will have an impact.

Recent debates in the US have labelled the programme as unfair to American workers, which leaves thousands of Indian students uncertain regarding their employment prospects. A report suggests that around 69,000 Indian students participated in OPT in the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to a report, those who belong to the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field get an additional two-year tenure for their OPT.

