One dead, 27 missing after mound of garbage collapses in Philippines, rescue operations underway One of those rescued, a female worker at the landfill, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press.

Manila:

At least one person died and 27 went missing after a huge mound of garbage collapsed in waste segregation facility in Philippines, police said on Friday. Police, firefighters and disaster-mitigation personnel retrieved eight people, including workers at the facility, who were trapped on Thursday afternoon in the avalanche of garbage and debris in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for at least 27 other people, who were reportedly trapped in the huge heap of garbage in the landfill.