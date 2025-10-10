Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Updates: Will Donald Trump become the 5th US President to win? Announcement today

  Live Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Updates: Will Donald Trump become the 5th US President to win? Announcement today

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: This year, the Nobel Peace Prize attracted significant attention due to US President Donald Trump pitching his name over his active involvement in international peace initiatives.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Image Source : X/@NobelPrize
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Oslo:

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced today, October 10 Press conference at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The award has created heightened buzz this year with US President Donald Trump pitching himself to be given the prestigious honour for "ending wars" across the globe.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made significant contributions to promoting peace, resolving conflicts, and advancing human rights. The selection process is conducted by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and the recipient is announced annually in October. 

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates on the Nobel Peace Prize announcement 2025.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 coverage

Trump targets Obama over Nobel Peace Prize win, says ex-US President received it 'for nothing'

Trump shies away from talking about Nobel Peace Prize win, says don't know what's going to happen

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement date and time, and how to watch LIVE

 

 

Live updates :Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement and winner

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:45 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The secrecy of nominees' identities

    The Nobel Committee does not disclose the names of nominees, either to the media or to the candidates themselves. At times, names surface in the media due to speculation or because individuals publicly claim to have nominated certain candidates.

    In line with the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, the official list of Nobel Peace Prize nominees is made public 50 years after the award is presented.

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025 LIVE updates: Indians who have won the award

    Mother Teresa (1979) and Kailash Satyarthi (2014) are the only two recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize from India.

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Prominent recipients till now and which they got in

    Some of the prominent recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize are Louis Renault (1907), Alfred Fried (1911), Sir Austen Chamberlain (1925), Dag Hammarskjold (1961), Linus Pauling (1962), Martin Luther King Jr (1964), Norman Ernest Borlaug (1970), Willy Brandt (1971), Henry Kissinger (1973), Andrei Sakharov (1975), Anwar Sadat (1978), Menachem Begin (1978), Mother Teresa (1979), Desmond Tutu (1984), Dalai Lama (1989), Mikhail Gorbachev (1990), Aung San Suu Kyi (1991), Nelson Mandela (1993), Yasser Arafat (1994), Yitzhak Rabin (1994), Shimon Peres (1994), Kim Dae-Jung (2000), Kofi Annan (2001), Shirin Ebadi (2003), Wangari Muta Maathai (2004), Mohamed ElBaradei (2005), Muhammad Yunus (2006), Al Gore (2007) and Narges Mohammadi (2023).

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025: What do winners get?

    Every Nobel Peace Prize laureate is awarded a medal, a diploma, and a cash prize, the amount of which has changed over the years.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How many Nobel Peace Prizes have been given till now?

    As of 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to 111 individuals and 28 organisations. Nineteen women have won the Nobel Peace Prize, more than any other Nobel Prize.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize: Who was the first woman to win the prestigious award?

    Bertha von Suttner of Austria-Hungary was the first woman to receive a Nobel Peace Prize in 1905 "for her audacity to oppose the horrors of war."

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who was the first Nobel Peace Prize winner?

    The first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize was Henry Dunant of Switzerland. He, along with  France's Frederic Passy, received it in 1901. Dunant was awarded "for his humanitarian efforts to help wounded soldiers and create international understanding", while Passy received it "for his lifelong work for international peace conferences, diplomacy and arbitration."

     

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Who are the 4 former US presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

    Four former US presidents have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize:

    1. Theodore Roosevelt: Awarded in 1906 for mediating the end of the Russo-Japanese War.
    2. Woodrow Wilson: Awarded in 1919 for his efforts in founding the League of Nations after World War I.
    3. Jimmy Carter: Given in 2002 for his decades-long work in diplomacy, conflict resolution, and human rights through the Carter Center.
    4. Barack Obama: Awarded in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.
  • 10:28 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Who are the judges deciding the Nobel Peace Prize winner 2025?

    The members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee for 2025 are:

    • Jorgen Watne Frydnes: Chair of the committee since 2021. He is a human rights advocate and has worked with organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee.
    • Asle Toje: Vice Chair since 2024. He is a conservative political scientist and former research director at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.
    • Anne Enger: Member since 2018. She is a former politician and former leader of the Centre Party.
    • Kristin Clemet: Member since 2021. She is a former Minister for Education and Research in Norway.
    • Gry Larsen: Member since 2024. She is a former politician and former State Secretary in the Ministry of Climate and Environment.
  • 10:24 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Date, time of announcement and how to watch LIVE

    The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday in Oslo, Norway, shortly after the start of Nobel Week. The award is presented by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. This year, the committee received a total of 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

    The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11:00 am CEST (2:30 pm IST). Read more

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024

    The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, for its enduring efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

    The organisation has been instrumental in advocating for nuclear disarmament, drawing from the firsthand accounts of Hibakusha, the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Their testimony has played a pivotal role in establishing a global taboo against the use of nuclear weapons

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Donald Trump attacks Obama over his Nobel Prize win

    Hours before the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced, Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on former President Barack Obama, claiming that Obama received the prestigious award despite “doing nothing” for the country. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington.

    Obama, who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, just months after taking office, in recognition of “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Donald Trump's latest remarks on Nobel Peace Prize

    After months of campaigning for himself to get the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for "ending wars", US President has now shied away from speaking about the prospects about winning the prize, just hours before the official announcement on Friday. Although, he again claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May this year.

    Speaking to reporters at the White House Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, Trump dismissed expectations about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize but emphasised his record of peace agreements. He said he has "solved" seven wars so far and that the ceasefire in Gaza would make it eight. Read more

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nobel Peace Prize 2025: About the candidates

    There are 338 candidates nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organisations. This is a significant increase from last year.

    In 2024, there were 286 nominees. The highest number of nominees was in 2016, with 376 candidates. The nomination deadline for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was on 31 January. Members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee may add further names to the list during their first meeting, which this year was held on 28 February. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Nobel Prize Nobel Peace Prize Donald Trump Alfred Nobel Oslo Nobel Medal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\