Trump shies away from talking about Nobel Peace Prize win, says don't know what's going to happen Although the US President refrained from expressing confidence about winning the Nobel Peace Prize, he made it a point to highlight the peace agreements he has achieved.

Washington:

After months of campaigning for himself to get the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for "ending wars", US President has now shied away from speaking about the prospects about winning the prize, just hours before the official announcement on Friday. Although, he again claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May this year.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, Trump dismissed expectations about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize but emphasised his record of peace agreements. He said he has "solved" seven wars so far and that the ceasefire in Gaza would make it eight.

When asked to assess his likelihood of receiving the prize, Trump said he "doesn't know" what will happen, but went on to discuss his achievements in international diplomacy. Among the examples he cited was what he called the “military conflict between India and Pakistan”, which he claimed to have ended using trade pressure and tariffs.

I used tariffs to stop a nuclear conflict: Trump

Trump described the situation between India and Pakistan as "very big, two nuclear nations", asserting that he intervened using trade measures.

“I did that based on trade and because of the tariffs. If we didn’t have tariffs, you wouldn’t have been able to do it. But I said if you guys are going to fight, I’m putting 100% tariffs on each of you. And they immediately stopped fighting. And that was going to go nuclear. There’s back and forth,” Trump told reporters.

While expressing humility about the Nobel Peace Prize outcome, Trump underlined that his actions were aimed at saving lives, not winning awards.

"I know one thing. I don’t know what they're going to do really, but I know this: nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I’ve stopped eight wars. That’s never happened before. But they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny and scepticism over his claims, particularly regarding his alleged role in preventing an India-Pakistan military confrontation.

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize campaign

His latest comments come after his September 23 address during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he asserted that within seven months of his presidency, he had accomplished what many believed was impossible.

Addressing world leaders, Trump claimed to have ended seven long-standing conflicts and repeated his statement about mediating a truce between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

“In just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars,” Trump said. “They said they were unendable, some had been ongoing for 31 years, one for 36 years. I ended seven wars, and in every case, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed.”