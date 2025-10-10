Trump targets Obama over Nobel Peace Prize win, says ex-US President received it 'for nothing' Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Washington:

Hours before 2025 Nobel Prize winner is announced, Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) launched a scathing attack on Barack Obama and said that the former US President received the coveted award despite "doing nothing" for the country. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington.

Obama, the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, months after he entered the office for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

"He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize - he didn't even know what - he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country," Trump, a two-time US President, said. "They gave it to Obama for absolutely nothing but destroying our country."

Trump claims to resolve multiple wars

Trump has claimed he has helped in resolving multiple wars, including the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. He said he used tariffs to stop wars, but noted that he would accept the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize outcome with humility. He also noted that by resolving the conflicts, he only aimed at saving lives.

"I know one thing. I don’t know what they're going to do really, but I know this: nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I’ve stopped eight wars," the Republican President said. "That’s never happened before. But they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives."

Four US presidents have been awarded the coveted award

So far, only four US presidents, including Obama, have received Nobel Peace Prize. The other three are Theodore Roosevelt who received it in 1906, Woodrow Wilson who was awarded it in 1919, and Jimmy Carter who got it in 2002.