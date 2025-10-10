Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement date and time, and how to watch LIVE The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on Friday. The announcement will be made by Jorgen Watner Frydness, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Oslo:

The coveted Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday in Norway's Oslo, days after the beginning of the Nobel Week. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. This year, the committee has received 338 nominations for Nobel Peace Prize - 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement: Date and time

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on Friday (October 10) at 11 am (CEST) or 2.30 pm (IST).

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who decides the winner?

The announcement will be made by Jorgen Watner Frydness, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has five members in total - human rights advocate Jørgen Watne Frydnes, foreign policy scholar Asle Toje, former acting Norwegian Prime Minister Anne Enger, former Norwegian Minister of Education Kristin Clemet, and former Norwegian Foreign Affairs Secretary Gry Larsen.

The five-member committee was appointed by the 169-member Storting, which is the supreme legislature of Norway.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How can I watch the announcement live?

A person can watch the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement live on the official YouTube page of the Nobel Prize.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Can Donald Trump win it?

At present, it seems that US President Donald Trump is the frontrunner to receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. Trump, who claims to have resolved multiple conflicts and end several wars, including the India-Pakistan skirmish in May, has also been nominated by several countries such as Israel, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Thailand and Cambodia for the coveted prize.

Trump, on multiple occasions, has also suggested that he should be honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for "ending seven wars". "In just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars... They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed," he said on Thursday.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: What will the winner receive?

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner will receive a medal, designed by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, that will feature Dr Alfred Nobel. In addition to this, the winner will also receive 11 million Swedish crowns.