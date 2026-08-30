Nepal on alert as Bhote Koshi River flow increases amid flash flood crisis: 'Caution be exercised'

Kathmandu:

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a fresh warning over rising flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River as rescue operations continue following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has received information about the sound of increased flood flow in the river and urged people to remain cautious in areas around the river across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

The warning comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Wednesday's flash floods, which have claimed at least 675 lives across eight affected districts. More than 2,400 people remain missing, while rescue teams continue searching for survivors and recovering bodies.

Fresh warning over Bhote Koshi River

The NDRRMA said the District Administration Office in Rasuwa received information that increased flood flow was being heard in the Bhote Koshi River. Authorities have urged people in areas around the river in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading to exercise caution. The disaster management authority said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available. The warning comes amid concerns over further flooding in areas already severely affected by the disaster.

Death toll reaches 675

The death toll from the flash floods has risen to 675, with bodies recovered from all eight affected districts as search and rescue operations continue. According to Nepal Police and rescuers, 246 bodies have been recovered from Chitawan, 165 from Nawalparasi East, 63 from Nawalparasi West and 57 from Gorkha. Another 45 bodies were recovered from Dhading, 51 from Nuwakot, 35 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa. More than 2,400 people remain missing.

How the flash floods occurred

The disaster followed an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. The collapse sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages and damaging crucial infrastructure. Hydropower stations were also washed away in the floods.

The disaster has left large areas affected as rescue and relief teams continue operations.

Fresh rainfall threatens rescue operations

Nepal's meteorology department has warned of fresh rainfall and thunderstorms in areas affected by the flash floods, raising concerns that weather conditions could disrupt ongoing rescue and relief operations. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the situation was being closely monitored and that the country remained on high alert.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has indicated the possibility of heavy rain in the hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, the hilly areas of Karnali, and the Terai regions of Lumbini and Sudurpashchim provinces. Meteorologist Hari Prasad Dahal said most places in the Bhotekoshi flood-affected area of Rasuwa were likely to receive moderate rainfall. He warned that heavy rain could occur in one or two places and affect search and rescue operations.

Around 2,500 people evacuated

Around 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, have been evacuated as rescue teams led by the NDRRMA continue operations amid intermittent rainfall. More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for search and rescue operations. The government continues to assess the situation as teams work to reach affected areas and locate those still missing.

China warns of possible barrier lake breach

The situation has also raised concerns over another potential source of flooding. Chinese authorities have warned about a new barrier lake forming near the river's source in Tibet. Authorities have alerted that the lake could breach, adding to the risk of fresh flooding in downstream areas of Nepal. The warning comes as Nepal remains on high alert following the devastating floods and amid forecasts of further rainfall.

Over 275 Indians remain missing

More than 275 Indian nationals remain missing following the flash floods, while 108 Indians have been rescued, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA said 128 persons of Indian origin also remain uncontactable. At the same time, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China over the last two days, according to local government sources in China. Around 900 Indians remain on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable. Four Indian nationals, Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin, were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa and are expected to reach Kathmandu.

India sends more relief material to Nepal

India has sent a fourth tranche of 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J military transport aircraft. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the aircraft also carried a technical contingent and equipment for search and rescue operations, along with forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis. The forensic team will assist Nepalese authorities in identifying the mortal remains of those killed in the floods.

India has so far sent a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Nepal. Sixteen trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have also reached Nepal. Jaishankar said equipment for seven more Bailey bridges would be supplied soon, with technical teams expected to arrive for their installation.

India steps up rescue coordination

The MEA said the Indian government was working closely with Nepali and Chinese authorities to support the rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the floods. A round-the-clock control room has been established at the Ministry of External Affairs, while separate helplines are operational at Indian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing.

India has also sent a specialised technical team for tunnel reconnaissance and rescue. The team has started work in the affected area, while a specialised tunnel rescue team with equipment is expected to reach Nepal.

Rescue and relief operations remain underway as authorities monitor the Bhote Koshi River, weather conditions and the possibility of further flooding.

(With inputs from PTI)

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