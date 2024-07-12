Nepal: Seven Indians killed after two passenger buses swept away by landslide into river, 50 missing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rescue efforts ongoing in Nepal after landslide swept away two passenger buses on Friday

Kathmandu: In a tragic development, at least seven Indians have been confirmed killed after a massive landslide swept away two passenger buses carrying 65 people on the Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River on Friday (July 12) morning, while more than 50 people are suspected to be missing after the incident. Heavy rains and the rise in Trishuli River's water level have hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Reports came in earlier that the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, en route to Gaur from the Capital, met with the accident at around 3:30 am at the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district. At least 41 people were travelling on the Ganpati Deluxe and 24 on the bus traveling to the Nepal capital. Three of the passengers on the Ganpati Deluxe bus managed to escape after jumping out of the vehicle.

Police personnel from the Nepal Disaster Management Training School, Kurintar, have begun rescue operations. Meanwhile, Debris from landslides at various places has obstructed traffic on the Narayanghat-Mugling road section. Details have been received of 21 passengers travelling from Birgunj to Kathmandu on Angel Deluxe.

Nepal PM expresses condolences on landslide

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal posted on X, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."

All the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have been cancelled for the day due to persisting rains as rescue workers have started clearing the debris from the landslide. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 11 people died in landslides and floods triggered by incessant rain in Kaski district on Thursday.

Image Source : INDIA TVRescue workers at the site of the accident in Nepal.

74 rain-related deaths in Nepal

At least 74 people have been killed and 80 others injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters said on Monday. The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.

Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki said that 74 people have died, 80 injured and five persons have gone missing in incidents of floods and landslides that occurred throughout the country from June 10 till Monday. Police said injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals. Severe flooding in the capital city of Kathmandu inundated streets, rendering homes and vehicles underwater, and forcing residents to wade through brown floodwater to go about their daily tasks.

Life across Nepal has been affected due to heavy rain and 5,000 police personnel have been mobilized in rescue and relief works. The damage due to the monsoon-related disasters is equivalent to more than Rs 95 million. More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in a decade due to monsoon disasters.

(reported by Anamika Gaur)

