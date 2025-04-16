Crash Landing on You to Secret Garden: 5 highest rated Korean TV series of Hyun Bin on IMDb If you loved Hyun Bin's performance in Crash Landing on You, then there's something special for you. We have curated a list of the five highest-rated Korean dramas of Hyun Bin that you need to watch.

Korean actor Hyun Bin is known for his versatile acting in several popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden, The World That They Live In and more. Here are 5 of his highest-rated Korean dramas that need to be on your watchlist.

1. Crash Landing on You

IMDb rating - 8.7

OTT Platform - Netflix

Main cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

This rom-com Korean drama is about a woman who made an emergency landing in North Korea because of a paragliding accident. However, she fell in love with an army officer who helped her in hiding. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.7 and is available on OTT platform Netflix.

2. Memories of the Alhambra

IMDb rating - 7.7

OTT Platform - Netflix

Main cast: Park Shin-hye, Hyun Bin, Min Jin-woong, Park Hoon

Memories of the Alhambra is a romantic thriller about a man who travels to Spain to investigate a mysterious augmented reality game. This Korean drama has an IMDb rating of 7.7 and is available to stream on Netflix.

3. Friend, Our Legend

IMDb rating - 8.4

OTT Platform - KOCOWA+

Main cast: Kim Min-joon, Wang Ji-hye, Hyun Bin

This action-drama shows the tale of four childhood friends who grow up to become enemies. With an IMDb rating of 8.4, the popular TV show is available on the KOCOWA+ streaming platform. Beside Hyun Bin, the Korean drama also features Kim Min-joon and Wang Ji-hye in lead roles.

4. Secret Garden

IMDb rating - 8

OTT Platform - Netflix

Main cast: Ha Ji-Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang-Hyun

This Korean comedy-drama is about a wealthy CEO, Kim Joo-won (played by Hyun Bin) and a poor stuntwoman, Gil Ra-im (played by Ha Ji-won), who fall in love despite their different worlds. The critics have given 8 stars on IMDb. The TV series is available to stream on OTT giant Netflix.

5. Hyde, Jekyll, Me

IMDb rating - 7

OTT Platform - Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Main cast: Han Ji-min, Hyun-Bin and Kim Ji-Eun

The romantic-comedy Korean television series, 'Hyde, Jekyll, Me', is about Koo Seo-Jin (played by Hyun-Bin), a man with dual personalities. In this TV series, one of his personalities is cold like Hyde and the other one is sweet like Jekyll. The star cast of this Kdrama includes Han Ji-min, Hyun-Bin and Kim Ji-Eun in pivotal roles. This series can be watched on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and Viki.

