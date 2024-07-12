Nepal: Landslide sweeps away two buses carrying around 63 passengers into Trishuli River

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nepal: Landslide sweeps away two buses carrying 63 passengers into Trishuli River.

Nepal landslide: A landslide swept two buses carrying an estimated 63 passengers on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River today (July 12) morning.

“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer, Chitwan confirmed to media.

Nepal PM on landslide situation

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal posted on X, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."

All the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have been cancelled for the day as the weather remains inclement.

74 dead in rain-related incidents in Nepal

At least 74 people have died and 80 others injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters said on Monday. The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.

Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki said that 74 people have died, 80 injured and five persons have gone missing in incidents of floods and landslides that occurred throughout the country from June 10 till Monday. Police said injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage. So far 86 houses have been damaged due to landslides and floods. Life across Nepal has been affected due to heavy rain and 5,000 police personnel have been mobilized in rescue and relief works.

The damage due to the monsoon-related disasters is equivalent to more than Rs 95 million. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritise the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on the rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organisations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

