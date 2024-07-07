Monsoon creates havoc in Nepal: Floods, landslides and lightning kill 47 people, major dams at risk | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP People watch the flooded Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal

At least 47 people were killed after heavy monsoon rains in Nepal triggered flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes, an official said. Addressing the National State Assembly, Labour Minister Dol Prasad Aryal said four people were killed in monsoon-triggered floods and 24 others were killed in landslides. Another 19 people were killed in lightning strikes, taking the total death toll to 47, he added.

Severe flooding in the capital city of Kathmandu inundated streets, rendering homes and vehicles underwater, and forcing residents to wade through brown floodwater to go about their daily tasks. Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year. The annual monsoon rains, which started in mid-June, would normally continue until mid-September.

Major rivers flooded, settlements at risk across Nepal

According to Kathmandu Post, several major rivers in Nepal have overflowed, posing significant risks to numerous settlements. In Chitwan, the Narayani River and in Banke, the Rapti River surged beyond safe levels on Saturday. All 36 sluice gates of the Gandak barrage at Tribeni were opened due to the Narayani River breaching its danger mark. Mahesh Rayamajhi, a sub-inspector at the Tribeni Police Post, reported that the river's flow reached 260,000 cusecs on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Lumbini Province led to dangerous water levels in the Rapti and Babai rivers, prompting local authorities to issue high-alert warnings to riverside communities. In Koshi Province, continuous rainfall caused the Koshi River, Nepal's largest river system, to rise to dangerous levels, with water flowing at 272,485 cusec by 3 pm on Saturday. To prevent inundation, 35 out of 56 sluice gates at the Koshi Barrage were opened, reported KP.

Similarly, the Mahakali and Karnali rivers also experienced significant rises in water levels. Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Joshi in Kanchanpur reported that the Mahakali River's flow reached 121,000 cusecs on Saturday evening, leading the district administration to ban heavy vehicles from crossing the bridge at the Sharada Barrage.

