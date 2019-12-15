Nepal: 12 killed after bus accident in Sindhupalchok

12 killed after bus accident in Sindhupalchok, Nepal

A bus carrying 40 passengers met with an accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchok district on Sunday killing at least 12 people. The bus skidded off along the Dolakha Khadichaur-Jiri road section in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality-7.

According to the initial probe, the bus lost control and plunged about 500 metres below the road at around 8:30 am today. The bus en route to Bhaktapur from Kalinchowk, was ferrying the pilgrims back from Kalinchowk Temple when this incident happened.

The search and rescue operations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, 30 people got injured in a bus accident at Old Kawasoti Bazaar in Kawasoti-3 of Nawalparasi district of Nepal. The bus was carrying Nepal Army personnel. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Surkhet.

