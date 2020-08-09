Never Again: Nagasaki mourns victims of nuclear bomb attack that took place 75 years ago | Photos
Never Again: Nagasaki mourns victims of nuclear bomb attack that took place 75 years ago | Photos
Nagasaki was scene of pure carnage exactly 75 years ago when nuclear bomb was dropped on the city that resulted in killing of 80,000 people. Allied powers, led by the US and UK were fighting Japan, the last axis power that was fighting them in last months of Second World War.
Nagasaki was scene of pure carnage exactly 75 years ago when nuclear bomb was dropped on the city that resulted in killing of 80,000 people. Allied powers, led by the US and UK were fighting Japan, the last axis power that was fighting them in last months of Second World War. Bombing of Hiroshima had taken place just 3 days ago, on August 6, 1945. Nagasaki was bombed on August 9.
On Sunday, thousands visited Statue of Peace at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, made to remember thousands of people who had nothing to do with the war that was being fought by powerful leaders and armies. All these people wanted was to live with their families. The images that follow capture the scene at the Peace Park and elsewhere.