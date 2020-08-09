Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Never Again: Nagasaki mourns victims of nuclear bomb attack that took place 75 years ago | Photos

Never Again: Nagasaki mourns victims of nuclear bomb attack that took place 75 years ago | Photos

Nagasaki was scene of pure carnage exactly 75 years ago when nuclear bomb was dropped on the city that resulted in killing of 80,000 people. Allied powers, led by the US and UK were fighting Japan, the last axis power that was fighting them in last months of Second World War.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 22:09 IST
The bombing of Nagasaki
Image Source : AP

The bombing of Nagasaki

Nagasaki was scene of pure carnage exactly 75 years ago when nuclear bomb was dropped on the city that resulted in killing of 80,000 people. Allied powers, led by the US and UK were fighting Japan, the last axis power that was fighting them in last months of Second World War. Bombing of Hiroshima had taken place just 3 days ago, on August 6, 1945. Nagasaki was bombed on August 9.

On Sunday, thousands visited Statue of Peace at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, made to remember thousands of people who had nothing to do with the war that was being fought by powerful leaders and armies. All these people wanted was to live with their families. The images that follow capture the scene at the Peace Park and elsewhere.

India Tv - A man and his daughter pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Par

Image Source : AP

A man and his daughter pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki

India Tv - Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Ja

Image Source : AP

Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to mark the 75th anniversary of the world's second atomic bomb attack.

India Tv - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe carries the wreath to offer during a ceremony to mark the 75th an

Image Source : AP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe carries the wreath to offer during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at the Peace Park in Nagasaki

India Tv - Christians, wearing face masks, pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing during a mass at Urakami

Image Source : AP

Christians, wearing face masks, pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing during a mass at Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 

India Tv - In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Sumiteru Taniguchi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Naga

Image Source : AP

In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Sumiteru Taniguchi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, shows his back with scars of burns from the atomic bomb explosion, during an interview at his office in Nagasaki, southern Japan.

India Tv - In this Sept. 4, 1945, file photo shows an entire section of Nagasaki gutted by one atomic bomb drop

Image Source : AP

In this Sept. 4, 1945, file photo shows an entire section of Nagasaki gutted by one atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese port city by an American B-29. The remains of a factory can be seen at upper left.

India Tv - This Sept. 14, 1945, file photo shows shacks made from scraps of debris from buildings that were lev

Image Source : AP

This Sept. 14, 1945, file photo shows shacks made from scraps of debris from buildings that were leveled in the aftermath of the atomic bomb that was dropped over Nagasaki.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X