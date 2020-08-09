Never Again: Nagasaki mourns victims of nuclear bomb attack that took place 75 years ago | Photos

Image Source : AP The bombing of Nagasaki

Nagasaki was scene of pure carnage exactly 75 years ago when nuclear bomb was dropped on the city that resulted in killing of 80,000 people. Allied powers, led by the US and UK were fighting Japan, the last axis power that was fighting them in last months of Second World War. Bombing of Hiroshima had taken place just 3 days ago, on August 6, 1945. Nagasaki was bombed on August 9.

On Sunday, thousands visited Statue of Peace at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, made to remember thousands of people who had nothing to do with the war that was being fought by powerful leaders and armies. All these people wanted was to live with their families. The images that follow capture the scene at the Peace Park and elsewhere.

Image Source : AP A man and his daughter pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki

Image Source : AP Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to mark the 75th anniversary of the world's second atomic bomb attack.

Image Source : AP Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe carries the wreath to offer during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at the Peace Park in Nagasaki

Image Source : AP Christians, wearing face masks, pray for the victims of U.S. atomic bombing during a mass at Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, southern Japan,

Image Source : AP In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Sumiteru Taniguchi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, shows his back with scars of burns from the atomic bomb explosion, during an interview at his office in Nagasaki, southern Japan.

Image Source : AP In this Sept. 4, 1945, file photo shows an entire section of Nagasaki gutted by one atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese port city by an American B-29. The remains of a factory can be seen at upper left.

Image Source : AP This Sept. 14, 1945, file photo shows shacks made from scraps of debris from buildings that were leveled in the aftermath of the atomic bomb that was dropped over Nagasaki.

