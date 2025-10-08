Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for another shooting in Canada A post on social media by Goldy Dhillon, a member of the Lawrence gang, claimed responsibility for the firing. The gang accused the restaurant owner of mistreating his employees and not paying their salaries.

New Delhi:

The infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly carried out another firing incident in Canada. This time, the attack targeted several establishments owned by a restaurant owner in Surrey.

A post on social media by Goldy Dhillon, a member of the Lawrence gang, claimed responsibility for the firing. The gang accused the restaurant owner of mistreating his employees and not paying their salaries.

"Anyone who does such things will face the same consequences here," the gang warned.

(Image Source : X/GOLDY DHILLON)Bishnoi gang member Goldy Dhillon claims responsibility for shootings in Facebook post

Bishnoi gang targets locations linked with rival gang

Just two days ago, the Lawrence gang had allegedly opened fire at three locations associated with their rival Navi Tasee in Canada — his house, office, and complex. Videos of those shootings had also surfaced on social media platforms.

The gang further alleged that Navi Tasee had extorted Rs 5 million (around CAD $80,000) from people using Lawrence's name.

“I am Fateh Portugal speaking. We are now taking responsibility for shooting at places belonging to Navi Teshi. All these places belong to Navi Tesi, and for the past three days we have been carrying out shootings at these locations. Navi Tesi forcibly collected 5 million from singers in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Therefore we are after him,” the post read.

“We do not have enmity with hard-working people. Those who earn their living through honest work and respect our youth — we have no quarrel with them. If anyone spreads false news in future, then the responsibility for any harm to the lives or businesses of those traders will be yours, not ours. Our method may seem wrong, but our intention is not wrong,” it added.

Bishnoi gang declared ‘terrorist group’ in Canada

Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, on September 29 announced Bishnoi gang was declared a terrorist entity for its involvement in violent crimes, including murder, shootings and arson in Canada.

“As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment,” a press release in this regard read.

