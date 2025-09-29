Canada declares Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity amid reset in India ties The Bishnoi Gang, a transnational criminal group with roots in India, has come under increased scrutiny in Canada due to its growing presence in communities with large Indian diaspora populations. Known for violent crimes including murder, shootings and arson, the gang uses fear tactics.

Ottawa (Canada):

The Canadian government has officially designated the gang led by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a terrorist entity. This announcement was made by Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, on Monday.

With this development, the properties owned by the group in Canada can now be confiscated.

“As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment,” a press release in this regard read.

Move to stop crimes in Canada, says Anandasangaree

Anandasangaree said the decision would ensure that people in Canada feel safe at their homes by putting a stop to the crimes conducted by this gang.

“Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” he said.

Bishnoi Gang flourishing on Canadian soil

The Bishnoi Gang, a transnational criminal group with roots in India, has come under increased scrutiny in Canada due to its growing presence in communities with large Indian diaspora populations. Known for violent crimes including murder, shootings and arson, the gang uses fear tactics like extortion and intimidation to maintain control, the release stated.

Canadian law enforcement agencies have highlighted the gang’s role in spreading terror within these communities by targeting not only residents but also prominent community members, businesses and cultural leaders. This has created an environment of insecurity and fear among many.

Officials believe that officially listing the Bishnoi Gang as a criminal organisation will provide valuable support to security and intelligence agencies across Canada. This move aims to strengthen efforts to dismantle the gang’s operations and protect vulnerable communities from their harmful activities.