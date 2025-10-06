Bishnoi Gang aide claims responsibility for shootings after Canada labels group a 'terror outfit' Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, on September 29 announced Bishnoi gang was declared a terrorist entity for its involvement in violent crimes, including murder, shootings and arson in Canada.

Ottawa (Canada):

The members of infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang have allegedly carried out multiple shootings in Canada, a social media post claimed. Fateh Portugal, associated with the Lawrence gang, posted that shootings were ordered at several locations linked with a man named Navi Teshi.

Fateh claimed Teshi has extorted 5 million in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Social media post goes viral

This came days after the Canadian Government officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

“I am Fateh Portugal speaking. We are now taking responsibility for shooting at places belonging to Navi Teshi. All these places belong to Navi Tesi, and for the past three days we have been carrying out shootings at these locations. Navi Tesi forcibly collected 5 million from singers in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Therefore we are after him,” the post read.

“We do not have enmity with hard-working people. Those who earn their living through honest work and respect our youth — we have no quarrel with them. If anyone spreads false news in future, then the responsibility for any harm to the lives or businesses of those traders will be yours, not ours. Our method may seem wrong, but our intention is not wrong,” it added.

Bishnoi gang declared ‘terrorist group’ in Canada

“As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment,” a press release in this regard read.

Move to stop crimes in Canada, says Anandasangaree

Anandasangaree said the decision would ensure that people in Canada feel safe at their homes by putting a stop to the crimes conducted by this gang.

“Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” he said.