Jaishankar rips into Pakistan at UNGA: 'India's neighbour an epicenter of global terrorism' Addressing the UNGA session, Jaishankar said the United Nations' designated list of terrorists is filled with nationals of one country, which has become the epicenter of global terrorism.

New York:

External Affairs S Jaishankar tore into Pakistan on Saturday, saying the country has openly declared terrorism as its state policy and continues to be the "epicentre of global terrorism". Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly session, Jaishankar also brought up the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists were shot dead, for which he said India launched Operation Sindoor to exercise its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice.

"India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year. India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice," he said.

The EAM added that while asserting its rights, India also firmly faced the threats and that countering terrorism is a particular priority because it synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.

Major terror attacks traced to one country: Jaishankar

Jaishankar further launched a blistering attack at Pakistan, citing major terrorist attacks around the world, which he said are traced back to one country - Pakistan.

"The UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year. India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice. Because terrorism is a shared threat, it is essential that there is much deeper international cooperation," he said.

"When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned. The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism ecosystem. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them," he added.

