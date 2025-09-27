India rebukes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 'absurd theatrics' at UN, reminds world of Osama Bin Laden In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, accusing India of defying the provisions of the treaty.

India strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at the United Nations, calling them "absurd theatrics" and accusing Islamabad of once again glorifying terrorism. Exercising its right of reply, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, reminded the world that Pakistan has a long record of exporting terror, shielding groups like the Resistance Front from accountability, and even harbouring Osama bin Laden for a decade while claiming to fight terrorism.

Gahlot said, Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts."

She reminded the forum that on April 25, 2025, at the UN Security Council, Pakistan shielded the Resistance Front—a Pakistan-backed terror group—from accountability for the massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. Gahlot underscored that Pakistan has long been engaged in sponsoring and exporting terrorism, pointing out its history of sheltering Osama bin Laden while pretending to be a partner in the war on terror. "Mr President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism, its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister," she added.

India refutes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's claim of damaging seven Indian jets during 'Operation Sindoor'. Gahlot highlighted that images from Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes show terrorists eliminated by Indian forces in Operation Sindoor.

"A picture speaks a thousand words and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime? The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting," she said.

"The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible. If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it. The truth is that as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people."

On Sharif crediting US President Donald Trump for playing an "active role" in mediating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Gahlot said, "Mr President, India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally. There is no room for any third party in that regard. This is our long-standing national position."

Responding to Pakistan PM's remarks on wanting peace with India, Petal Gahlot said that if Pakistan is truly sincere, the path is clear: it must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to India the terrorists wanted in the country. She added that it is ironic for a nation steeped in hate, bigotry, and intolerance to lecture the assembly on matters of faith, noting that Pakistan’s political and public discourse reflects its true nature and that a hard look in the mirror is long overdue.

"Where terrorism is concerned, we are making it clear that there will be no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors. Both will be held accountable, nor will we allow terrorism to be practised under the cover of a nuclear blackmail. India will never bow to such threats. India's message to the world is clear. There must be zero tolerance for terrorism. I thank you, Mr President," she added.

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Sharif also referred to the 'Operation Sindoor' and claimed that "seven of the Indian jets" were damaged during the four-day conflict in May.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh last month said Indian jets shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during 'Operation Sindoor'.

India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the operation launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Sharif said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that his country faces "externally-sponsored terrorism," particularly from "foreign-funded" groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majid brigade.

Sharif also proposed restarting comprehensive dialogue with India on "all outstanding issues," declaring, "Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive, and result-orientated dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,” including Kashmir, which he described as suffering under "tyranny."

Pakistan's PM also labeled India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty as a blatant violation of international law. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has governed the distribution of water from the Indus River system, with Pakistan controlling the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) and India controlling the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej).

