Shehbaz Sharif turns Trump fanboy at UNGA, calls him a 'man of peace'; mimics his India-Pak ceasefire claim Shehbaz Sharif announced that Islamabad had nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for mediating a ceasefire with India earlier this year, a claim frequently reiterated by the US President but consistently refuted by New Delhi.

New York:

Hours after holding bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday warmed up to Donald Trump at the United Nations as he repeated the US President's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the success of Operation Sindoor in May.

The Pakistan PM was speaking during the ongoing 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Sharif crediting Trump for playing an "active role" in mediating the ceasefire, a claim that has been dismissed by India, stating that the truce was achieved following DGMO-level border talks, requested by Islamabad after it suffered massive damage to its terror camps and military infrastructure, including key bases, at the hands of the Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan PM heaps praise on Trump

In his 25-minute address, Sharif went so far as to suggest that Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, describing him as "a man of peace". "Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump’s bold and vigorous leadership. We deeply appreciate him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire," Sharif said.

"In recognition of Trump’s outstanding contribution to peace in our region, Pakistan has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. I believe this is the least we can do to honour his love for peace — truly, he is a man of peace," he added.

Sharif also expressed gratitude to China, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and the UN secretary general for extending diplomatic support to Pakistan during its confrontation with India.

Earlier in the day, Trump had met Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir in the Oval Office.