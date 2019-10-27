ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, confirms US President Donald Trump

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump making the anouncement.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that chief of Islamic State (IS or ISIS) Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi has been killed. The international media reported almost the entire day on Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed in an operation by US forces. The confirmation by US President Donald Trump came on Sunday evening (IST).

The raid which killed the ISIS chief was reportedly conducted on Saturday and authorised by US President Donald Trump a week in advance.

US Army officials told Newsweek that Baghdadi was the target of a top-secret raid carried out in Syria's Idlib province.

The official also said that Baghdadi was killed in the raid. Another Pentagon source told the American weekly that the department has "High Confidence" that the high-value target killed during the raid was indeed Baghdadi, further verification is underway, the report said.

Idlib province of Syria where the raid was carried out is controlled by Syrian militias including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham - the former Nusra Front- which clashed with ISIS in recent years.

The final nod was given to the special ops raid after the command received 'actionable intelligence' after constant surveillance for some time.

