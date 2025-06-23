Indian Embassy in Qatar issues advisory, urges citizens to stay indoors after Iranian strikes on US bases In the advisory, the Indian Embassy in Qatar asked citizens to stay calm and follow local news, instructions, and guidance from Qatari authorities after the Iranian strikes on US bases in Doha.

Doha:

The Indian Embassy in Qatar on Monday issued an advisory and urged Indian citizens to stay indoors, asking them to stay calm and follow local news, instructions, and guidance from Qatari authorities after the Iranian strikes on US bases in Doha. The Embassy in the advisory further said that it will continue to share updates through its social media channels.

“In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions, and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels,” it said.

Iran launches missile attacks on US airbases in Qatar

Iran on Monday launched missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with the sacred code or Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (PBUH) has targeted the Al-Udeid base in Qatar with a devastating and powerful missile attack in Operation Besharat Fatah. This base is the headquarters of the Air Force and the largest strategic asset of the US terrorist army in the West Asian region," the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Iran said it will not leave its territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security unanswered under any circumstances, in a message for "the White House and its allies".

People in Doha, Qatar's capital, stopped and looked up as missiles flew and interceptors fired and struck at least one missile in the night sky.

Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

Iran attacks Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. The attacks came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

