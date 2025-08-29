India, Japan seal 10 trillion yen investment roadmap for next decade: PM Modi in Tokyo | Video PM Modi in Japan: During their discussions in Tokyo, PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba emphasised the significance of their partnership not only for their respective nations but also for maintaining global peace and stability.

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a landmark agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, setting a new target for Japanese investment in India at 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) over the next ten years. This ambitious goal aims to double the scale of prior investment pledges and reflects Tokyo’s growing confidence in India's economic trajectory. Modi urged Japanese firms to embrace the slogan “Make in India, Make for the World,” inviting cutting-edge industries to help grow India’s manufacturing and export capabilities.

Focus on innovation, SMEs, and startups

The new investment roadmap places special emphasis on linking Indian and Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and supporting startup ecosystems. Upcoming agreements are expected to foster cooperation in semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. Modi described India as a “talent powerhouse” and Japan as a “tech powerhouse,” stressing that this synergy will drive future innovation and industrial growth.

Strategic partnership for global stability

During their talks in Tokyo, both leaders called the partnership crucial not just to their national interests but also to global peace and stability. The two democracies plan to strengthen cooperation in economic security, supply chain resilience, and defence, with joint initiatives planned in emerging technology and sustainable energy. Modi emphasised that this “new and golden chapter” establishes a stable foundation for deepening bilateral ties and shaping a better world together.

People-to-people ties and expanded exchange

The decade-long framework also aims to increase mutual personnel exchanges and encourage greater collaboration in education, healthcare, and mobility. Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering strong people-to-people connections and cultural ties as part of the broader strategic partnership.

Priority on semiconductors, AI, and next-generation mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of high technology cooperation between India and Japan, underscoring initiatives like Digital Partnership 2.0 and the AI Cooperation Initiative as major priorities. He emphasised that semiconductors and rare earth minerals will top the bilateral agenda, marking a focused push on critical technology sectors. Modi said, “We believe Japanese technology and Indian talent are a winning combination,” pointing to ongoing collaborations in high-speed rail and next-generation mobility that extend to ports, aviation, and shipbuilding.

Expanding cooperation beyond earth through space missions

Reaffirming the broad scope of India-Japan collaboration, PM Modi welcomed the agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Chandrayaan 5 Mission. He expressed optimism that their active cooperation in space exploration would transcend earthly boundaries and symbolise humanity’s progress in science and technology, showcasing the partnership’s depth in innovation and exploration.