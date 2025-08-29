What is Daruma doll gifted to PM Modi in Japan? All you need to know about the Japanese lucky charm Gifting a Daruma doll to PM Modi reflects the warm and growing relationship between Japan and India. The exchange of such a culturally significant item shows mutual respect and shared values, especially around perseverance, leadership, and vision.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day official visit to Tokyo on Friday, August 29–30. Along the way, he has met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and took part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Due to President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies, India-US relations are tense at the moment of his visit.

The Indian Prime Minister has received a unique and symbolic gift—a Daruma doll, one of Japan’s most iconic good luck charms—from the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple during his Tokyo visit. But what exactly is this wide-eyed, round little figure, and why is it such a meaningful gesture?

The story behind the Daruma doll

At first glance, a Daruma doll appears to be a simple, painted figure, rounded, red, and with intense, staring eyes. But its appearance holds a deep backstory rooted in perseverance, determination, and hope.

The doll is modelled after Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk who lived centuries ago and is credited with founding Zen Buddhism in Japan. According to legend, Bodhidharma meditated for nine years without blinking or moving, which is why the Daruma doll has such an intense gaze and no limbs. It’s a powerful symbol of grit and resilience, qualities highly respected in Japanese culture.

A symbol of goals and dreams

Daruma dolls are not just decorative. They serve a very personal purpose. When someone receives a Daruma, they usually make a wish or set a goal and then fill in one of the doll’s blank eyes with black ink.

A fitting gift for a global leader

Gifting a Daruma doll to Prime Minister Modi carries deep meaning. It’s not just a friendly gesture; it’s a wish for success, resilience, and determination in both personal and national pursuits. For a leader known for his ambitious goals and strong public image, receiving a Daruma is like receiving a vote of confidence from one nation to another.

Japan is expected to announce a doubling of its investment target in India on the first day of the visit. Both countries will also announce several agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas such as commerce, investment, defence, and science and technology. PM Modi's visit to Tokyo will also include meetings with political and commercial leaders in Japan.

